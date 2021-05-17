Ngati Ruanui calls Stratford District Council out for racism

|
[ login or create an account ]
"Stratford District Council relationship with tangata whenua is nothing but tokenism, dialling up for a karakia and pÅwhiri as suits but refusing to start listening and respond like every other Council in the Taranaki and introduce MÄori Wards", says Haimona Maruera chair of NgÄti Ruanui Runanga.
This was the message being sent to the Stratford District Council by NgÄti Ruanui after the Council decided not to introduce MÄori Wards for the 2022 local government elections.
NgÄti Ruanui will be making its voice heard at the Council’s Long-Term Plan Hearing this Tuesday the 18th of May.
Haimona Maruera, says, the Stratford District Council is preserving a racist model of governance by excluding a MÄori voice at the decision-making table.
Maruera said, "the Council was pathetic in communicating its position to the Iwi of the region despite claiming it wanted to consult. The Council clearly is out of touch with tangata whenua, who invest largely in the local area.
"Ultimately the position of this Council is "really racist" change is required and must happen now. NgÄti Ruanui will be approaching all Iwi to withdraw engaging with this council if it continues down this path", said Maruera.
MÄori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer also supported the position taken by tangata whenua, "I attended yesterday’s hui and heard the disgust and loss of goodwill these councillors have created. It’s disappointing to see the Mayor who leant on Iwi to back Tapuae Roa Taranaki regional economic development strategy not step up and listen to voice of mana whenua; the voice of MÄori counts and we should be encouraging not eliminating their voices", said Debbie.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice