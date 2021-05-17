Wing of 60 recruits welcomed to the Royal New Zealand Police College

Monday, 17 May, 2021 - 19:00

Wing 345 was welcomed to the Royal New Zealand Police College today as they start their 16-week training journey to become police officers.

The wing, which has fifty five percent women and twenty six percent MÄori recruits, is the first new wing at the college since recruitment was paused last year after demand for new recruits fell due to low attrition rates.

In welcoming the 60 new recruits today Inspector Dean Clifford, Acting General Manager Training acknowledged they work they had all done to be selected and their unique story.

"You’ve all put your hand up to serve the New Zealand community.

You’ve gone through quite a process to be selected to be here today.

Congratulations on that, celebrate that.

You represent your family, your whanau, your hapu and your communities.

We celebrate that diversity you bring to the New Zealand Police.

And I ask you to hold onto that uniqueness as you go through your career.

As you transition into operational policing, I ask you to be the best you can be, a mix of what you have inside you, of what you’ve learnt and the values of New Zealand Police."

Patron of the wing Lisa Tumahai, NgÄi Tahu - NgÄti Waewae, Makaawhio, is a leader and kaitiaki (guardian) whose work is focused on ensuring all the people of NgÄi Tahu can thrive.

Lisa comes from a small rural community in Te Tai Poutini and says whÄnau is paramount in her life.

Lisa has been kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu since April 2016, leading the governance of more than $1.3 billion of tribal assets, and has been a member of the board since 2001.

She is also the deputy chair for the Climate Change Commission for New Zealand and holds several company directorships.