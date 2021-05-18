Cambridge threat investigation complete

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 11:05

Police have completed a thorough investigation into the circumstances of a reported threat on Thursday night to St Peter’s School in Cambridge.

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin says at this time Police do not believe there was any credibility to the threat.

"We are aware this was a distressing situation for the school, its students and parents," he says.

"We want to reassure the community, we take matters of this nature extremely seriously and any new information that comes to our attention regarding this incident will be assessed accordingly.

"Police will be providing ongoing support where necessary to the school and its community."