Young leader takes passion for road safety beyond school gates - AA NZ

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 11:00

"I strongly urge all motorists, young and old, to drive at safe speeds for the conditions. Many crashes are preventable, and all road users should be taking care and choosing behaviours to keep everyone safe."

That’s the message this Road Safety Week from SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving)’s first-ever Board of Trustees Youth Representative, Sterling Maxwell.

Sterling, 18, joined SADD in 2016 in her first year at Gisborne Girls’ High School. She became a SADD National Leader in 2019 for her final two years. Now in her first year at Victoria University of Wellington, she’s excited to be taking her youth perspective on road safety issues beyond the school gates.

SADD has chosen Road Safety Week to announce the establishment of the role and the part Sterling is playing for all young Kiwis in support of the week.

"SADD is an amazing organisation that is fuelled by the desire of youth wanting to make the roads a safer place for all. My aim is to do exactly the same as all SADD students - make our roads a safer place!" Sterling says.

"Rome was not built in a day, and we will not be able to make the roads completely safe in one day, or by just talking about road safety this week, but if we work together, day by day, the roads WILL become a safer place for everyone."

Sterling’s role on SADD’s Board of Trustees will provide a strong link between the large student participant base and the governance of the student-led organisation.

SADD National Manager Donna Govorko says Sterling represents a change in direction for SADD.

"Young people are increasingly becoming involved in movements for change. They are running events and activities, using online social networks and communities to connect, express their voices, and campaign for change.

"We are so proud of Sterling for stepping up to this role and representing young Kiwis to prevent loss on our roads."

Current SADD National Leaders, also support Sterling’s appointment, with one saying, "Sterling has always come across to me as passionate for road safety, and she is able to come up with new innovative ideas for how we can tackle the problems that we face in our own regions."

Road Safety Week 2021 coincides with the UN Global Road Safety Week. The theme of the week is speed, focusing on how safe and appropriate speeds help to create Streets for Life.