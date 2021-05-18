Police seek witnesses to Hamilton hit and run

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 11:31

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit and run in Hillcrest, Hamilton yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to a report of a child that was struck by a car on Aurora Terrace at around 4:15pm.

The child was transported to hospital where they remained overnight.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident.

We are also seeking sightings of the vehicle involved, a black Honda hatchback with gold trim.

Anyone who has seen or knows of this vehicle's whereabouts is asked to contact Police.

Information can be passed on by calling 105 quoting event number P046537477 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111.