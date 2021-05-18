Roadside Tree Project a success - Tararua District Council

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 11:26

When the Tararua District Council began a $500,000 project to clear roadside and dangerous trees on Route 52, providing work for local contractors was at its heart.

The initial project was funded by the Provincial Growth Fund, with the trees felled for road and powerline safety and to protect the resilience of key routes on council’s roading network. This work is clearing the way for the Route 52 upgrade Huarahi TÅ«hono - Weber to Wimbledon.

So successful was the initial work, Council put returns from the trees into providing even more work for the six contractors involved.

"We also wanted those contractors to be able to employ local people and that has happened. This project created five new jobs and had a total of 50 people working on it, of which 42 were the contractors themselves and their workers." Raj Suppiah, Council’s Group Manager, Corporate, said.

The project was a win-win situation with Council receiving a great return from the existing trees and the work making a huge difference for sight-lines on Route 52.

"Overall, we spent $793,000 on the project with the money over and above the initial $500,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund, coming from the sale of the trees," Suppiah said. The six successful contractors for the project were Trevor Beale, Ernie Christison, AL Management (Dave Froggart), HSF Ltd (Grant Richards), Out on a Limb.