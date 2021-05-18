New technology installation requires temporary library closures - council

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 11:24

Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere libraries will be closed for one day each in the week starting May 24, to allow new technology to be installed that will improve the service provided to library users. In the biggest upgrade of library equipment for more than a decade, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) is being introduced across the entire collection.

This is up-to-date radio frequency technology to manage the collection. The project involves installation of new hardware, preparations for which require each library to be closed to keep customers and staff safe while concrete is cut for cabling.

The upgrade will include new self-check machines that will allow customers to issue and check in multiple books at once, and a host of other features.

Manager community services and programmes Paula Murdoch says the new system will improve library users’ convenience and also staff in collection management processes.

"It will enable staff to concentrate on helping our customers. The technology is easy to use and will offer customers a quick, easy modern library experience.

"The new self-check machines will also be able to display many languages other than English, including MÄori, Samoan and Chinese."

Every single item in the collection has had to be "converted" by hand, which involves physically adding RFID tags to every book, DVD, and CD in all the libraries, about 220,000 items in total.

Closures:

Hastings War Memorial Library: Monday May, 24 - Closed all day.

Havelock North Library: Wednesday, May 26 - Closed all day.

Flaxmere Library: Friday, May 28 - Closed all day.