Kuripapango Bridge strengthening work complete - Council

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 12:15

After being closed for two and a half months for strengthening work, Kuripapango Bridge will reopen to all traffic tonight, two weeks ahead of schedule. Situated on the Taihape/Napier Rd the work was required as a result of new vehicle weight and dimension restrictions the government introduced in 2016.

Co-funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Rangitikei District Council and Hastings District Council, the completed upgrade means this bridge can accommodate vehicles weighing up to 62 tonnes (up from 44 tonnes), thus improving productivity with reduced number of trips and hours spent driving.

The bridge has also been widened to allow vehicles to better manoeuvre the tight approaches to and from the bridge.

Hastings District Council’s overall bridge strengthening programme was consulted on as part of the Long Term Plan 2018-2028 and four bridges on Taihape Road had already been upgraded (Pukehamoamoa, Kawera, Blacks and Tois), bringing all to high productivity motor vehicle (HPMV) capacity (62 tonnes). Kuripapango Bridge is the final one to make the Hastings/Taihape route compliant with the legislation.