Norsewood celebrates unique cultural heritage - Council

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 11:58

Norsewood residents highlighted their unique heritage by celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day. The event was presided by Norwegian Honorary Consul-General Graeme Mitchell from Wellington and the Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis.

Celebrations were held in various locations in upper and lower Norsewood and visitors came from far and wide; Norwegians living in New Zealand, people with a Scandinavian interest and locals, some of them descendants of the early settlers.

Norway's national day (17 May), marks the day when Norway became a free and independent nation. In Norsewood the day is celebrated on the Sunday closest to 17 May and for more than thirty years an event has been organised on this day. In 1872, 483 settlers mostly Norwegian, arrived on sailing ship the Hovding in Napier. In search of a better life they trekked through dense bush to an area now known as Norsewood. Under very difficult circumstances they managed to clear land for farming and eventually a community was established. It was no coincidence that initially mainly Scandinavians were chosen to clear the heavy bush country. The New Zealand government needed tough and dauntless farmers who could also work as lumbermen.

This year’s ceremony started with a flag raising ceremony after which a historical perspective was given on what influenced the settlers to come to New Zealand. At The Old Dairy Factory local musician David Selfe and the Norsewood Choir performed Norwegian songs. Norwegian folk dancing was provided by the Norsewood School and the Country Kids day care centre children. Across the road at the Wopwops Wetland Park there was a market where local handicrafts, foods and other items were on sale.

The festivities coincided with the official opening of The Norseman; a blacksmith shop run by Norsewood local Jamie Hughes. In true Viking tradition, Jamie has brought the ancient art of blacksmithing back. In his shop knives, swords and axes are custom made and sold. The Norseman is right next to the NZ Natural Clothing outlet. After the Honorary Consul-General proposed an imaginary toast to the Norwegian King Harald and Queen Sonja at Hovding Hall, Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis thanked the organisers for the delicious food, song and dance of the day and acknowledged the special place that the Norsewood heritage has in Tararua’s present and past.

"The Scandinavian settlers and their descendants have contributed significantly to the development of the Tararua district. In those early days the bush was dense, and the settlers braved many dangers and hardships. We acknowledge their spirit and strength, they not only managed to carve out a living for themselves but also for future generations," said Mayor Tracey.