Overnight road repair works on SH4 Main St Taumarunui from tonight - NZTA

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 12:06

TRAFFIC BULLETIN

18 May 2021

Overnight road repair works on SH4 Main St Taumarunui from tonight

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises nightworks to repair the road surface on State Highway 4 Main Street Taumarunui, between Short Street and Hikaia Street, will get underway tonight and run through until Saturday 22 May.

Work will take place between 5pm and 6am each night, with Stop/Go traffic management in place and temporary speed limits. No parking will be permitted in the area when the work is taking place.

Works will alternate between northbound and southbound lanes, with one lane operational while work is carried out.

During the day, both northbound and southbound lanes will be open with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place. Drivers may experience an uneven surface and are asked to drive to the conditions.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztacni

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCNI

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)