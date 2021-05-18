Nepal's catastrophic Covid-19 second wave

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 13:06

Nepal is experiencing a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19 similar to that in neighbouring India, with positive cases dramatically increasing and a shortage of medical equipment and vaccines. With confronting images of outdoor crematoriums and overwhelmed hospitals now being seen in Nepal, and cases only predicted to soar, World Vision is ramping up its response to critical needs in the country.

The humanitarian organisation is concerned the dire situation will only worsen, especially with more than 500,000 Nepali migrant workers set to return from India to Nepal in a few weeks.

Nepal shares open borders to the east, west and south with COVID-ravaged India, where cases have almost hit 24 million.

"The current situation in Nepal is clearly out of control as the health system is unable to cope," says Janes Ginting, National Director, World Vision International Nepal.

Unlike the first wave, the second wave is of even higher concern as it is affecting people of all ages severely, with a higher rate of infection among children."

Worryingly, more than 10,000 children under 10 have been infected by COVID-19 in the country. This second wave comes as an additional blow to a country already reeling from the pandemic’s aftershocks, with widespread lockdowns and many families struggling to put food on the table.

Health experts predict Nepal’s cases may peak by the end of June with more than 11,000 cases per day. But the drastically increasing infection rate and upcoming shortages in the manufacture and supply of vaccines are already posing serious challenges.

Nepal had recorded a total of 431,191 cases of COVID-19 and 4466 deaths as at May 13th 2021. Nepal’s infection rate began to rise in March 2021, soon after the second wave hit India in February.

