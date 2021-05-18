Community helps shape long-term plans, priorities for Taupo district

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 15:08

TaupÅ District Council is now finalising its Long-term Plan 2021-2031, following a month of consultation and engagement with the community.

Council received 474 submissions on its plans and priorities for the district over the next ten years and heard directly from 50 submitters as part of the process. Last week, council deliberated on its proposed plans, taking into account the feedback received.

Mayor David Trewavas said it was great to be able to hear from the community and thanked them for their input.

"It is so important that we are planning how we shape the future of our district in collaboration with the community, and listening to their voices. I’m proud to be a part of a council that has listened and we are moving forward with a plan that takes those voices into account," he said.

As part of deliberations, council voted to confirm the following major decisions, in line with feedback from the community:

Leasing a building for council

Include funding for a new Turangi Recreation Activity Centre

Include funding for the rebuild of Waiora House

Do not include a new museum and art gallery in this Long-term Plan

Move to district-wide water funding

Mayor Trewavas said council also voted on a number of other amendments to the plan, based on feedback from the public. One of the major amendments included the decision to bring forward an investigation for the second bridge to year five of the plan.

Council also voted to include operational funding to address climate change as well as funding to enable affordable social, pensioner and papakainga housing.

"We listened to our community and partners - and in particular iwi - who raised this as a key issue for them and have directed officers to add these important initiatives into our long-term planning," Mayor Trewavas said.

As a result of these changes, the current projected average rates rise for the first year of the plan is 8.7 per cent.

"This is based on many factors including significant investments in core infrastructure required across the district, the zero per cent rates rise last year, as well as ensuring we are delivering services and projects that continue to support our district’s forward momentum," he said.

These decisions will be formally adopted at a council meeting in June, alongside further decisions yet to be finalised, including the future of the Lake TaupÅ Protection Trust and council’s Development Contributions policy.

For more information on the Long-term Plan 2021-2031, including the full list of resolutions from last week’s deliberations, head to taupo.govt.nz/ltp