Reduced parking fees coming to an end - Council

After a year of reduced parking fees and free parking from 3-5pm in the CBD, pre-Covid rates will come into effect next month.
Last May, Council’s Finance and Performance committee agreed to implement the cheaper parking initiatives for a year to support local businesses in response to Covid-19.
Since April 1 2020, those parking in the CBD have saved about $70,000 in meter fees, while infringement fees were down by more than $127,000.
Council’s director of Environmental Services and protection Helen Montgomery said the reduced fees had been appreciated by locals and retailers alike.
"Following the economic impacts from lockdown, Council viewed this as a way we could help encourage people back into the CBD and support local businesses.
"While it has resulted in a downturn in revenue for Council, we’re know it would have made a difference for those using the CBD."
All parking rates will return to the regular tariffs advertised on the meter and will be enforced from June 1.
