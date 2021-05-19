Reduced parking fees coming to an end - Council

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 10:31

After a year of reduced parking fees and free parking from 3-5pm in the CBD, pre-Covid rates will come into effect next month.

Last May, Council’s Finance and Performance committee agreed to implement the cheaper parking initiatives for a year to support local businesses in response to Covid-19.

Since April 1 2020, those parking in the CBD have saved about $70,000 in meter fees, while infringement fees were down by more than $127,000.

Council’s director of Environmental Services and protection Helen Montgomery said the reduced fees had been appreciated by locals and retailers alike.

"Following the economic impacts from lockdown, Council viewed this as a way we could help encourage people back into the CBD and support local businesses.

"While it has resulted in a downturn in revenue for Council, we’re know it would have made a difference for those using the CBD."

All parking rates will return to the regular tariffs advertised on the meter and will be enforced from June 1.