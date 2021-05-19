Thousands of young children learn basic road safety through Beep Beep! Day

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 11:48

Childcare centres and schools around the country are taking part in national Beep Beep! Day today, Wednesday 19 May, as part of Road Safety Week, with over 13,000 children due to learn about key road safety messages.

Beep Beep! Day, coordinated by road safety charity Brake, engages 2-7 year olds with the road safety basics through fun activities, while raising awareness among parents and the wider community about protecting children on roads.

As part of the day, children learn about key road safety messages such as using a child seat when in the car, holding hands when walking near roads, and wearing a helmet when cycling or on a scooter. The day also crucially helps to raise awareness with parents and the local community of these messages, and looking out for children when they are around roads and travelling to/from schools and childcare centres.

Each week, on average, ten children under the age of 10 are injured on NZ roads [1]. Beep Beep! Days provide an opportunity to engage children, parents and the community in road safety messages, reminding parents and drivers of their responsibility to help protect children when driving, and helping to save young lives and reduce injuries.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director said: "All children have the right to live a safe and healthy life, but they need parents, drivers and the wider community to help protect them. With the Road Safety Week theme Streets for Life, and a particular focus on 30km/h speed limits, it’s a great time for schools and childcare centres to be raising awareness of how lower speeds help to keep children safe.

"Helping children to learn some of the key road safety basics through a Beep Beep! Day, like holding hands, sitting in a child seat in the car, and wearing a helmet on a bike or scooter, helps them to stay safe around roads."

Anyone working with two to seven year-old children can hold a Beep Beep! Day. The day involves running creative, educational activities using guidance and resources from Brake, such as creating a poster of hand prints to remind children and parents to hold hands, playing the ‘Belt up’ game to learn about child seats, singing road safety songs and baking traffic light biscuits. Thanks to Brake’s partnership with Aardman Animations, organisations taking part in the day received an electronic action pack of resources and activities featuring characters from the Timmy Time television series.

The activities teach young children the road safety basics and encourage parents to consider the vital steps they need to take to keep their family safe. Children taking part can also raise funds in support of Brake’s work campaigning for safer roads and supporting bereaved and injured crash victims.

REGISTER! Kindergartens, early childhood centres, primary schools and childminders can sign up to run a Beep Beep! Day on any day that suits them. Those taking part receive a free electronic action pack of resources, and can also order an optional hard copy resource pack. Go to www.brake.org.nz/beepbeepday, call 021 407 953 or email info@brake.org.nz to find out more and register.