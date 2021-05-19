Manawatu Library project receives sustainability funding

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 13:08

Massey University will receive $2m from the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund (SSDF) for capital funding towards upgrading to a more energy efficient façade as part of the ManawatÅ« library renovations.

The façade replacement is part of Massey’s ManawatÅ« Library Transformation Project which was announced in December. The project will seismically strengthen the building and transform the library into a welcoming, vibrant and modern learning space with a particular focus on providing more flexible spaces for individual and collaborative study.

The SSDF funding enables the replacement of the front north facing façade with a higher performing thermally broken curtain wall and solar fins. The remaining building façade will be insulated and double-glazed.

"We are very appreciative to MBIE for this funding which will help us reach our sustainability goals for the project," says project sponsor Provost Professor Giselle Byrnes. "This funding says very clearly that Massey University is committed to reducing our carbon emissions in keeping with our goal to become carbon neutral by 2030 .

Another view of the concept design of the new facade.

As part of this work, the Library Transformation Project is looking to include a range of environmental sustainability measures which can contribute to improving the building performance and our carbon emissions.

These include new heating sources, insulation, energy performance of products such as lighting, and the thermal performance of the building envelope. The estimated energy savings of 196kWh/m2/year will be derived from sum of all these measures.

Other choices in the design have been made with sustainability in mind. The decision to refurbish the original 1960s building will reduce the amount of waste that would have been involved if it was demolished and a new build. Some furniture and fittings from the current building will be re-used, including the newer student desks, and some book shelving.

The preliminary design for the project has been signed off, with construction expected to begin mid 2022 and will take approximately 30 months to complete. The budget for the project, now including the $2m SSDF funding, is $60.5m.