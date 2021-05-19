Catching waste before it hits the coast to create community art - council

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 15:18

We’ve all heard the catch cries about plastic and our environment - at opposite ends of its lifecycle: ‘Reduce your use of plastic to reduce the amount ending up in the ocean,’ or ‘next time you go to the beach, pick up any plastic you might see to save our wildlife’.

But what if we made an effort in the middle of that cycle? What if we could divert those items that can’t be recycled and often end up in the ocean?

That’s the goal for the You, Me and The Sea community art activation and installation.

He Waka Tuia and artist Janet de Wagt are joining forces to deliver the project, which will see Janet visit schools throughout Southland to create artworks, before opening up a special space in He Waka Tuia for visitors to come and create a piece themselves.

"It’s a way of highlighting the plastic that ends up in the sea, that fish and animals eat, and to slow down the process of it getting to the dump, and actually making it into an art form that is based on the sea," Janet said.

Everyone’s invited to contribute to the underwater scene that will be created in the gallery. Visitors to He Waka Tuia will be able to register for workshops to help make the artwork, which will also include pieces created by school pupils over the seven weeks.

Meanwhile, people are asked to continue to drop off their - thoroughly cleaned - plastics to the special You, Me and The Sea drop off bins at various locations in Invercargill.

The final pieces of You, Me and The Sea, will be displayed amongst Janet’s paintings as well as taonga and artefacts from Southland Museum and Art Gallery to form the Coastal Murihiku exhibition, which will open on 29 May.

Janet said she hoped that those who chose to participate in You, Me and The Sea - whether that be dropping off their plastics, joining in the creation of the artworks, or coming to view the exhibition, took one particular message away with them:

"Realise how special the Southland Coast is, and not to pollute it."

You, Me and The Sea drop-off bins can be found at He Waka Tuia, ILT Stadium Southland, and Invercargill Public Library.