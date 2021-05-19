Iwi in Wairarapa concerned at South Wairarapa District Council’s misinformation

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 17:02

Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, RangitÄne o Wairarapa, NgÄti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa TÄmaki Nui-a-Rua Settlement Trust and RangitÄne TÅ« Mai RÄ trust are extremely disappointed with the South Wairarapa District Council’s continued misinformation, delay tactics and the inability to engage with tangata whenua for the establishment of a MÄori ward.

The Wairarapa Iwi entities are aware that all voting needs to be completed by Friday 21st May 2021 for the establishment of MÄori wards to determine whether a MÄori ward will be required for the Local Government Body elections in 2022.

"It was clear to me that South Wairarapa District Council are under prepared, have not done the proper research and have seemed to have deliberately delayed any decision making on the establishment of MÄori wards," says Tiraumaera Te Tau, Chair of RangitÄne o Wairarapa.

The iwi feels the deliberate delay tactics of these decisions will have consequences for tangata whenua marae, hapÅ« and iwi within this region, and perpetuates longstanding inequities, injustices and historical trauma previously suffered by their people in the past and that still face them today.

As Te Tiriti partners of South Wairarapa District Council, the lack of engagement with tangata whenua whÄnau and hapÅ« contravenes the provisions of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, also undermining the Council’s Te Tiriti responsibilities and obligations.

All four iwi entities are calling for an immediate response from South Wairarapa District Council Mayor about how their Council will address these concerns and make the decision prior Friday 21st of May 2021.