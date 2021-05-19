Christchurch Police appeal for information following aggravated robberies

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 17:05

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Elliot Western, Christchurch CIB:

Christchurch Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify those responsible for three robberies, which have occurred across the city since Saturday.

A liquor store in Wigram and another in Sockburn were the targets of aggravated robberies on the evening of Saturday, 15 May.

Four offenders are believed to have been involved in the liquor store robberies, in which alcohol, cigarettes and cash were stolen.

The stolen vehicle used in the robberies was located abandoned later that evening, in the area of Waikuku, North Canterbury.

Police believe the same offenders are linked to another robbery, which occurred at a dairy in Halswell on the morning of Monday, 17 May.

A second vehcile was stolen to facilitate the offenders in this robbery, which was later recovered by Police in Halswell.

Both vehicles have been forensically examined.

Police are concerned about the possession of weapons and the use of physical violence against the store employees.

The victims did not require medical attention at the time.

However, this was an extremely traumatic experience and they have been offered support through Victim Support services.

Police are making a number of enquiries to identify the offenders, including reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone who has any information which may assist Police in our investigation is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 210515/7255.

Information can also be provided anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.