Senior Mongols member arrested in Canterbury

Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 - 21:15

Police have today arrested a senior Mongols motorcycle gang member who has been wanted for nearly a year.

The 27-year-old man was arrested at an address in Waipara, Canterbury, just after 4:30pm.

A MSSA (military-style semi-automatic) firearm was also located at the address.

The man first had warrants for his arrest issued in May 2020 in Auckland.

He was wanted for serious drug-dealing, firearms and money-laundering allegations relating to Operation Nestegg.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow facing several charges.

Police will continue to target organised criminal groups and those who are in possession of unlawful firearms.

We want to ensure our communities are resilient and feel safe.

Police welcomes information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, illicit drugs, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.