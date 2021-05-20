Arrests following operation targeting organised crime in Wairoa

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 08:05

Wairoa Police, along with members of the Hawke’s Bay Impairment Prevention Team and with support from Gisborne Dog Section, arrested four gang members following an operation targeting organised crime in Wairoa yesterday.

The men, aged 20, 36, 45, and 54, were arrested for outstanding warrants or bail breaches.

One man appeared in Gisborne District Court yesterday, and the other three are due to appear this week.

Police will continue to target gangs and anyone else who involves themselves in organised crime.

This focus is in line with the Police Commissioner’s announcement of the nationally co-ordinated operation, Operation Tauwhiro, which is focused on harm prevention and enforcement in our communities.

Police welcomes information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, illicit drugs, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz or call Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.