Open fire season for Canterbury - FENZ

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 10:34

Canterbury is now in an open fire season. The change came into effect from 8.00am today (Thursday 20 May).

The change of season covers all areas in both North and Mid-South Canterbury as well as Christchurch City and Banks Peninsula.

Region Manager Paul Henderson says an open fire season means in most cases you don’t need a permit to light an outdoor fire.

"Canterbury has had fire restrictions in place since December last year but cooler weather in and around the area means the fire risks have decreased," he says.

"We’ve finally had some rain and cooler temperatures which has reduced the risk that a fire will get out of control."

"Anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire should take precautions before undertaking a burn and abide by rules and bylaws set in place by Councils - including the Environment Canterbury (ECAN) - Canterbury Air Regional Plan which has been in effect from 1 May."

"Be safe. If you are thinking of lighting a fire, check the forecast conditions and head to www.checkitsalright.nz for information on how to safely manage your fire."