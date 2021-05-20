Council to trial three 'low mow' areas - Council

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 12:44

The three areas are Te Mana Park in Aramoho, Bastia Hill Water Tower and the Montgomery Road water retention area in Otamatea. During the trial the grass will be left to grow longer with only a boundary strip and pathways mown.

Council parks officer, Erica Rowe, says the low mow areas could potentially provide a greater variety of habitat for wildlife, reduce fuel emissions and reduce mowing time.

"The edges of the low mow areas will continue to be cut to reduce fire risk and to indicate that the area has been intentionally left to grow," says Erica Rowe.

A pathway will be mown at Te Mana Park linking Mitchell Street, Paterson Street and Bute Place.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall is a supporter of low mow areas.

Hamish McDouall says he has read about this approach in other countries - where there’s been a move towards "rewilding" cities.

He says allowing grass to grow longer creates a carbon sink, enhances bio-diversity and reduces the cost of upkeep for grassed areas.

"The idea is to identify areas that are rarely used. Walking paths can be cut through the longer grass and they can still be mowed - just at a higher setting."

The council’s low mow trial will continue for a year.