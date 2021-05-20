Drop off your votes for ILT By-Election, don't post - Council

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 12:41

Tomorrow, Friday 21 May, is the last day to post your votes in the ILT By-Election to make sure they arrive in time to be counted.

Deputy Electoral Officer Michael Morris said there was still plenty of time for anyone who missed the postal deadline to drop their vote off in person.

"If you didn’t manage to make it to a postbox in time, you can still drop your vote off to the ICC Civic Administration Building in Esk Street, or to the Invercargill Public Library," Mr Morris said.

"If you need to drop off your vote outside of business hours, you can drop it in the after-hours slot next to the main doors at the Civic Administration Building."

If you haven’t received your voting papers, if your papers were damaged, or if you are on the unpublished roll, you can still cast a special vote.

"Just pop in to see our team in Esk Street and we can get you set up for a special vote," Mr Morris said.

Five people are contesting the by-election, hoping to be elected to the single vacancy on the six-

person board. They are Louise Evans, Reece McDonald, Jason McKenzie, John Pringle, and Lindsay Thomas.

Voting will close on election day at midday on Thursday, 27 May.

Information about the by-election, including candidate profiles, is available at www.icc.govt.nz/elections/2021-ilt-by-election.