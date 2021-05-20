Vying for the West Ward seat 'proves popular'

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 13:56

There is competition for the vacant West Ward seat in the Hurunui District, with four people putting their name in the ring.

This marks a record number of candidates for the Hurunui District Council, which Mayor Marie Black said reflects the high level of engagement individuals have in their own community.

"It’s very exciting to see this, and the best thing is that all four candidates bring different experience and strengths."

Mayor Black said there will be opportunities to meet and learn about the four candidates very shortly.

"We are very lucky as a community to have such a high caliber of candidates contesting this by-election. It’s encouraging to know that the West Ward and the wider Council will be in very good hands, regardless of who wins the seat."

Former West Ward Councillor Lynda Murchison resigned last month to pursue professional opportunities. Voting papers will be sent out on June 24, the last day for voting will be July 16. Votes are submitted by post only.

https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/council/local-body-elections/2021-west-ward-by-election