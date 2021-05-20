Serious crash on Stanley Street in Parnell

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash involving a truck and a cyclist on Stanley Street, Parnell.
The incident was reported at around 1.40pm.
One person has critical injuries.
A lane closure is currently in place on Stanley Street (after the Alten Road intersection).
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice