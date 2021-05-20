Hutt Valley Police arrest two people for multiple thefts

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 15:16

Police have arrested two people and seized a range of stolen items, following a series of offending across the Hutt Valley area and the Rimutaka Rail Trail carpark.

In the early hours of Thursday morning during a routine patrol, offenders were identified and subsequently a search warrant was executed at an address in Silverstream, Upper Hutt and a number of allegedly stolen items were found.

These items included cellphones, laptops, iPads and bank cards that had been fraudulently used at various businesses in Upper Hutt, along with several drivers licences that had been stolen from vehicles.

A 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been charged with stealing bank cards for pecuniary advantage and will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

Police will be conducting further enquiries into their offending and likely further charges will be laid.

We will be getting in touch with owners of all the cards and property over the next week.

Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett says the arrests were the result of excellent police work from Hutt Valley staff.

"If you lose your credit card or notice it’s missing, immediately inform your bank and cancel the card.

"And if you have an expensive electronic device consider downloading an app to help track it down if it is stolen."