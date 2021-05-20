Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu warns Budget 2021 may not meet urgent needs of whanau

|
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu welcomes today’s announcement that Budget 2021 will include dedicated funding for MÄori, but cautions that it may not be enough to meet the increasing needs of whÄnau as we head into a COVID-scarred winter.
PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that the $380m set aside to help MÄori into home ownership is a good start, with many South Island whÄnau describing housing affordability as the biggest challenge they face.
"We are pleased to see that such a basic component of wellbeing - shelter - has been prioritised in this year’s Budget," says Ms Leahy.
"We have seen time and again that access to secure housing lifts whÄnau outcomes across a range of other areas - mental health, addiction, employment and attendance at school for tamariki."
However, Ms Leahy warns that housing is just one of many urgent needs, noting that in the past two months, Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has seen a dramatic increase in applications for emergency grants for essentials like food, power and forewood.
"This rapidly increasing desperation is consistent with recent reports suggesting that tamariki MÄori experience significantly higher material hardship," says Ms Leahy.
"Our challenge lies in meeting material needs; feeding the family and keeping the lights on and the whare warm. Only when these basic needs are met will whÄnau have the ability to dream and lift their heads to the future."
Ms Leahy hopes that an investment of $3.3b to boost benefits will go some way to addressing these material needs, while the announcement of $98.1m to establish the new MÄori Health Authority and $126.8m for its programmes is welcome news.
"The WhÄnau Ora community stands in full support of the MÄori Health Authority, and we’re heartened to see that the government is committed to funding this incredibly important initiative," says Ms Leahy.
"Without sufficient funding, the authority will not be able to address the systemic inequity that has seen MÄori unable to access the same quality of healthcare."
Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu will continue to support whÄnau throughout the South Island, and trusts that the Government will acknowledge the effectiveness of the WhÄnau Ora approach in meeting the needs of MÄori.
