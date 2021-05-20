Police identify remains found in South Invercargill

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 16:05

Police have now identified the human remains found on April 20 on SH1 in Kew, South Invercargill.

Police confirm the remains are those of 38-year-old Brian Junior McLaren, of Invercargill.

The matter is now being dealt with by the Coroner’s office.

Police would like to thank the public and volunteers at LandSAR for the many hours they put into searching for Mr McLaren.