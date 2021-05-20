Small Budget boost for early learning centres may not be enough for some - ECC

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 16:24

The Early Childhood Council has welcomed the 1.2% increase in operational support for early learning centres announced in today’s Budget, but warns it’s only a start toward what’s required.

"We support the continued moves toward Pay Parity, and appreciate the 1.2% increase in operational support. It's also great to see a boost for Kohanga Reo," said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

"But for centres already on razor thin margins, it doesn’t go anywhere near making up for ten years of underfunding - it’s not even certain if this will cover inflation."

"And it’s unclear why we have to wait until January to receive it."

"The Minister’s intention to review the early learning funding model is great, but centres need help now. Today’s 1.2% increase will help some, but not all," said Mr Reynolds.