Budget 2021: Social insurance "long overdue"

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 16:52

E tÅ« is celebrating the release of Budget 2021 today, which makes significant moves to improve the lives of Aotearoa’s workers and their communities.

In particular, E tÅ« applauds the plan for an ACC-style ‘social insurance’ scheme, which would give workers income protection if they lose their jobs.

E tÅ« Assistant National Secretary Annie Newman says it’s great that the Government are prioritising the idea, which was in the Labour Party’s 2020 election manifesto.

"COVID-19 reminded us again how important it is to support people as they move in and out of work," Annie says.

"Losing an income, even for a short while, can have extremely negative effects on workers and their families. Social insurance schemes have been proven to work well to mitigate this in many other counties, and its high time that Aotearoa New Zealand caught up.

"We fully support the idea and urge the Government to move quickly on this, as it is long overdue."

E tÅ« home support members will be celebrating increases for in-between travel.

"Finally, there is funding for home support workers to be paid properly when they are travelling between clients. Until 2015, workers weren’t paid at all for this travel. E tÅ« members won the minimum wage for that time spent in the car, and Budget 2021 will see them getting their proper wage for that part of their work.

"There’s also funding for home support workers to have proper paid breaks - which is also long overdue.

"MSD security guards can also celebrate, with the Government’s commitment to paying them the Living Wage now cemented in the Budget."

The Budget contains more pro-worker initiatives, such as restoring the Training Incentive Allowance, new funding for vocational education growth, and a further commitment to a Just Transition.

"Increased capital funding for Green Investment Finance will support growth in new, clean industries to replace those in fossil fuel sectors - but workers will need an assurance that this investment will lead to good, secure jobs."

Annie says there is a lot more to celebrate in this Budget.

"We are very happy that the Government is finally making substantial moves on raising benefits - this will help people who lose their jobs from now, before the social insurance scheme is implemented. It will mean that if people are out of work long term, for whatever reason, they can live happier and healthier lives.

"We also commend initiatives supporting tangata whenua, new investment in education, and a lot more.

"Finance Minister Grant Robertson has described the three Budgets this term as a ‘package’ - we are looking forward to the next instalments for workers and our communities."