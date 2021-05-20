iD Dunedin Fashion Weekend and "Two Shows One Event - Gala Fashion Show"

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 16:57

Calling all fashionistas! Ensure you’re in Dunedin for the weekend of June 18 - 20 for a jam-packed three days of iD Dunedin Fashion!

A symposium, talks and two fashion shows are on the agenda, with the highlight being "Two Shows One Event - Gala Fashion Show" on Saturday evening.

The runway will feature never-before-seen new season releases by Dunedin’s five fashion Godmothers as well as a show from the eleven New Zealand iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalists and the announcement of this year’s emerging designers winners, and the premiere of the iD International Emerging Designer movie.

Organise friends, dress up and head to Otago Museum for bubbles and fashion from 7pm. Enjoy a runway show featuring never before seen new release fashions from Dunedin’s own; NOM-d; Carlson, Mild-Red, Company of Strangers and Charmaine Reveley. Meet the 11 New Zealand iD International Emerging Designer Awards Finalists and see their garments on the runway, and view the iD International Emerging Designer Awards Film 2021 and announcement of the year’s winners.

Last year’s inaugural film was a great hit, with video content finalists took of themselves in their bedrooms, apartments, hallways and parks edited into a wonderful feature by NHNZ. Finalists talked about what inspired their collection and viewers all agreed the film provided a very personal insight into the emerging designer finalists.

This year 42 finalists from 16 countries have been chosen for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2021 in partnership with Otago Polytechnic. They are competing for prizes including; The Otago Polytechnic First Prize ($5,000), Second Prize ($3,000), Third Prize ($1,000) and three special prizes; VIVA Magazine Best NZ Emerging Designer, Most Sustainable Collection and Natural Luxury with Wool. Prize winners will be announced at Saturday’s "Two Shows One Event - Gala Fashion Show".

You’ll want to be front row for this double show! Tickets are $120 for front row, $95 for second row and $79 for others. Book on Humanatix quickly as tickets are limited and are bound to sell out!

Fashion lovers will have the chance to play judge themselves by voting for their favourite emerging designer in the Otago Polytechnic People’s Choice.

While you’re in a fashion frame of mind consider attending the Otago Polytechnic/iD Dunedin Annual Fashion Symposium on Friday 18 June. Academics and designers will consider "Fashion Forward >> Disruption" from 10am - 4pm at the Barclay Theatre and Beautiful Science Gallery, Otago Museum.

This will be followed at 4pm by a Curator Guided Tour of Fashion Forward >> Disruption Through Design at Otago Museum. Exhibition curators, Professor of Fashion, Otago Polytechnic and iD Dunedin Fashion Inc. Chair Dr Margo Barton, and Otago Museum’s Moira White and Dr Jane Malthus will share a behind the scenes view of the exhibition, the museum archives pieces and the 17 year history of the iD International Emerging Designer Awards.

Former Dunedin resident and head juror for the iD Dunedin International Emerging Designer Awards in partnership with Otago Polytechnic, Tanya Carlson of Carlson will headline Fashion Fridays at 5.30pm at Otago Museum. Tickets are essential and available through the Otago Museum website.

Friday evening will be given over to the future of fashion with the iD Dunedin Fashion Opening - The Awakening of Disruption Through Design - an event showcasing Otago Polytechnic student fashion. A true student showcase, the event is being created by Otago Polytechnic students to feature designs from current and recently graduated Otago Polytechnic students. The fun evening at the Sargood Centre will also include tastings from the Culinary Arts students. Tickets will be essential and are on sale through Humanitix. Watch iD Dunedin Facebook and Instagram for details.

After the morning on Sunday for recovery following Saturday’s "Two Shows One Event - Gala Fashion Show", head to Otago Museum at 3.30pm for the free panel discussion, ‘What the Judges Saw’. iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2021 in partnership with Otago Polytechnic, and chaired by Viva Magazine’s editor in chief Amanda Linnell, jurors , head judge and fashion designer Tanya Carlson, of Carlson; Margi Robertson of NOM-d, Donna Tulloch of Mild-Red and Charmaine Reveley of Charmaine Reveley will share their observations on this year’s judging.

All of this iD fashion activity is set against the backdrop of Otago Museum’s wonderful ‘Fashion Forward >> Disruption through Design exhibition which continues until Sunday 17 October 2021. Additionally, from Friday 11 June 2021 until Saturday 19 June 2021 the iD International Emerging Designer 2020 film and 2021 Finalist Exhibition, will be showcased in the Beautiful Science Gallery at Otago Museum. With the iD International Emerging Designer 2021 film playing from Sunday 20 June 2021 to Thursday 24 June 2021.

For all iD Dunedin Fashion Weekend info and to see the finalists in the iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2021 in partnership with Otago Polytechnic visit the iD website.

