Auckland next up in Massey’s suite of 2021 graduation ceremonies ...

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 17:10

The effect of digital technology and social media on people’s mental health, beliefs and quality of life is a common theme of doctoral research that will be highlighted at Massey University's graduation in Auckland.

Forty-three PhD graduates and 307 Masters graduates will be amongst the 1603 graduating from 25 to 27 May. A total of 1428 students will cross the stage at the Bruce Mason Centre, and 175 students will celebrate in absentia.

Among the PhD graduates are 11 Massey staff members, including Assistant Lecturer for the School of Built Environment Yu Wang who researched the air quality in classrooms and how this impacted students’ health, academic outcomes and attendance rates.

Over two years she looked at 12 Palmerston North primary school classrooms and investigated the change in classroom temperature levels and ventilation rates when a solar air heater was operating. Her findings showed only one of the classrooms ventilation rates meet the Ministry of Education recommended levels.

School of People, Environment and Planning senior tutor Stella Pennell graduates with a PhD for her research into the effects Airbnb has on the lives of hosts. She explored the apparent contradictions between the capitalist imperatives of the platform, the demands of tourism and hosts’ daily practices of social life.

Clinical psychology doctoral researchers investigated topics such as the use of a phone app to support parents of babies in neonatal care, the prevalence of sexist beliefs on dating apps, and the impact of Instagram on adolescent mental health. Other PhD graduates have explored the culture of livestreaming, and the benefits of telehealth videoconferencing in improving the quality and access of healthcare to patients living remotely.

The eight ceremonies will celebrate graduates from across Massey’s colleges over three days, starting with the Massey Business School, and followed by the College of Sciences. During the fifth ceremony graduates and the audience will hear from guest speaker, Chief Operating Officer at Fonterra Fraser Whineray.

The remaining ceremonies will celebrate graduates from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Professional and Continuing Education, the College of Creative Arts and the College of Health.

Graduates, their families and staff are encouraged to share graduation photos on social media using #MasseyGrad and tagging @MasseyUni.

You can watch the live stream of both ceremonies here https://www.massey.ac.nz/student-life/graduation/graduation-livestream/