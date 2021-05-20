Insulation funding important first step to healthy, sustainable homes but more needed

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 17:08

The Government’s decision to invest in insulating another 48,000 homes is a welcome move that must be built on in coming years, says Insulation Association Executive Officer Richard Arkinstall.

"The Warmer Kiwi Homes programme has been enormously successful, to the extent it was due to run out of funding early. The additional $120m over two years committed in Budget 2021 will mean the insulation industry can continue its work making the homes of New Zealanders, warmer, healthier, and more energy efficient," says Mr Arkinstall.

"This must be just a first step towards assisting a wider range of income levels to full, modern insulation standards. Every dollar that the Government invests in insulation returns five dollars in health costs and energy savings plus reduces the shameful level of childhood illness in this country."

"As the country moves towards carbon neutrality, it will become more and more important that we reduce energy waste from our buildings. The switch to full renewable electricity generation, combined with the electrification of transport and industry heat processes will put huge pressure on our electricity system. Reducing energy waste in homes and other buildings through improved insulation can free up power for these other sectors without the cost of new generation and transmission.

"By 2050, we need to get all our homes to a zero energy standard, where no energy is wasted. The Government is working towards this for new builds with the Building for Climate Change programme but that doesn’t address the over one million under-insulated existing homes that lack all or some of ceiling, wall, and underfloor insulation.

"Today’s announcement is an important interim step. The next step must be a long-term commitment that funds a wider range of upgrades and is available to a broader range of homeowners," says Mr Arkinstall.