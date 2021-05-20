REINZ welcomes announcement on Maori housing solutions in today’s Budget

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 17:14

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) welcomes the announcement in today’s Budget that $380 million has been allocated to MÄori housing solutions, including building new housing stock and repairing existing stock.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: "It is great to see an emphasis on MÄori housing solutions in the 2021 Budget, focusing on building new houses in areas with high rates of MÄori housing deprivation, repairs for existing housing and increasing capacity and capability for iwi, hapÅ« and other MÄori housing providers.

"MÄori appear to be underrepresented in home ownership in New Zealand, with Stats NZ outlining late last year that MÄori are less likely to own their home or to hold it in a family trust than any other ethnic group, with home ownership rates in 2018 at 31% for MÄori, whereas homeownership rates for the total population was at 52%," continues Alexander.

"In addition to the specific focus on support for MÄori housing solutions in today’s Budget, $350 million from the previously announced $3.8 billion Housing Acceleration Fund has been ring-fenced to go directly towards the construction of more homes for MÄori. This is welcome news, as house prices have risen by 19.1% in the past 12 months, which has made it difficult for a significant portion of New Zealanders to be able to get onto the property ladder because prices are rising at a faster rate than people’s savings," she concludes.