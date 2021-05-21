Arrest made in Christchurch assault investigation

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 08:45

A 33-year-old man will appear in Hastings District Court today in relation to a serious assault which occurred in Christchurch on 31 January.

A man sustained serious head injuries following the assault on Oxford Terrace.

The 33-year-old man, a patched Mongrel Mob member, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested in Hastings yesterday.

The victim in this assault has made progress with his recovery, however he still faces serious health issues due to the injuries sustained.

Police remain keen to hear from anyone who has information about the incident.

Anyone who can help with information is encouraged to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.