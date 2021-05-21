Body located in search for missing fisherman, Raglan

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 10:45

The body of a man has been located on a beach near Papanui Point, Raglan, during the search for a missing fisherman.

The body was located yesterday around 10:30am by Police Search and Rescue teams using a Police drone.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, Police believe the man to be a fisherman who went missing from Papanui Point on Sunday 2 May.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search including search and rescue volunteers and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Further information will be released once the formal identification and all necessary family notifications have been completed.