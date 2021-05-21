Lime 'upgrades Dunedin and Hamilton scooter fleets to make riding easier, safer'

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 10:50

Lime, the global leader in micromobility, has completed a fleet swap of its shared electric scooters in Dunedin and Hamilton to make riding safer and more enjoyable for riders and non-riders alike.

The red and green coloured scooters have larger wheels, front suspension, a wider footboard, and a lower centre of gravity to make riding easier and more comfortable. They are also equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a lower speed mode for new riders, tip sensors to prevent street clutter as well as industry-leading geofencing and GPS tracking. Lime also offers all riders free helmets upon request in Dunedin and has set up free helmet hubs at Hamilton businesses to encourage safe riding.

"The new scooters will help riders get where they’re going safely and sustainably, and our technology upgrades will improve the scooter share experience for everyone,'' said Lauren Mentjox, Lime's Director of Public Affairs for ANZ.

Lime launched in Dunedin in January 2019. Since then, more than 90,000 riders have taken more than 750,000 trips within the city, replacing over 175,000 car trips. Lime has been operating in Hamilton since August 2019, where riders have taken 430,000 trips covering 615,000 kilometres and saving more than 33 metric tons of CO2.

"We are thrilled that our scooters have been so embraced in Dunedin and Hamilton and we remain fully committed to providing both cities with the best possible service."

The new and improved features for the upgraded fleet focus on the following areas of service:

Providing a Comfortable and Safe Ride

Wide footboard and low centre of gravity for stability and rider balance

Front suspension for a comfortable ride

Integrated bell to alert other road users

Digital speedometer in km/hr allowing users to control their speed

Large, 25cm wheels to tackle common street conditions, including potholes and uneven surfaces

An adjustable top speed of 25km/h and a lower speed 13km/hr "training mode"

Puncture-resistant tires

Clutter Prevention

Gyroscopes inside the e-scooter provide tip detection to alert our operations team immediately if an e-scooter has fallen on its side

The kickstand is designed to strongly support the vehicle in an upright position when parked

The latest Smart Technology

GPS and wireless location technology so our e-scooters will only work in permitted riding zones

The most responsive geofencing in the industry to control slow-zones, no-go zones, no-parking zones.

Real-time accident detection and response to connect riders to emergency services and Lime’s support team

On-board wireless diagnostics to track every e-scooter’s status more than 1000 times per second

Redundant Braking

An electronic brake on the front and dual mechanical brakes for reliable, responsive braking to stop both front and rear wheels

Automatic downhill speed governance/braking

High Visibility

Reflectors on both sides and solid white LED lights in the front and a rear red light that illuminate whenever the e-scooter is in use.