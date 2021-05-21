Resource consent for new bridge appealed - Council

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 12:23

An appeal has been lodged with the Environment Court against a decision to allow the Gore District Council to build a bridge across the Mataura River about 650m upstream of Gore’s existing traffic bridge.

The appeal is from the Waimea Plains Landscape Preservation Society Incorporated. It is signed by its chairman David Gray.

An independent Hearing Panel last month approved resource consent applications from the Council to construct the bridge. The Panel was delegated to make a decision by both the Gore District Council and Environment Southland.

The cable-stay bridge would carry new water pipelines linking the upgraded East Gore water treatment plant with the Jacobstown Wells and Hilbre Avenue reservoir. The bridge will also provide a safe link between east and west Gore for cyclists and pedestrians.

Independent Planning Consultant Keith Hovell said the Society, as the appellant, has five working days to serve a copy of its appeal on all persons who lodged a submission to the resource consents.

"Any submitter has a right to become a party to the appeal, provided they notify the Environment Court no later than 11 June."

Any submitter considering joining the appeal should be aware the Notice of Appeal limits the matters the Court is able to consider. In seeking to become a party to the appeal, no additional matters can be raised, Mr Hovell said.

The process and its timing is now in the hands of the Environment Court.

"The usual procedure is for the Court to determine if the parties are willing to go to mediation. If so, that will be initiated."

If there is no mediation, or if there is no resolution of issues arising from the mediation, the Court will set a timetable for the preparation and exchange of evidence between the parties.

A formal hearing will follow, but again the timing of this is determined by the Courts, Mr Hovell said.