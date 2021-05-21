People-friendly spaces on the way for town centre - council

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 11:54

Feedback from the community is helping to shape the transformation of the town centre as council finalises its plans for the TaupÅ Town Centre Transformation project.

Last week, council heard from submitters on council’s proposal to create two pedestrian malls, with many congratulating council on the push for a more people-friendly town centre that creates a safer environment for pedestrians, cyclists and children.

Mayor David Trewavas said council has been listening closely to the TaupÅ community to ensure the project is shaped with their voices in mind.

"We heard from many - young and old - how encouraged they are by our proposals to create these people-friendly spaces. It was inspiring to hear from school students asking us to go further in this area to make it easier and safer to access our town centre.

"Of course, we have also been listening to businesses who have asked us to ensure sufficient parking and access for visitors and locals to the town centre are front of mind. I can assure you, they are, and we are looking at the best ways we can incorporate additional parking, particularly on Tongariro St, as part of our finalised designs," Mayor Trewavas said.

Following the hearings, a council ad-hoc committee established to make the final decision voted to move forward with both pedestrian malls, subject to a one month appeal process.

"We will be continuing to share our plans with the community and stakeholders and actively encouraging feedback on what we are proposing. It is absolutely a priority for us to bring the community along on the journey and ensure we are listening to what they are telling us," Mr Trewavas said.

For more information on the project head to taupo.govt.nz/towncentretransformation.