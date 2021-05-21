Safety improvement works on SH23 to Raglan - NZTA

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 12:15

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises minor safety improvement works will commence on State Highway 23, between Glen Tui and Te Uku, near Raglan, from Sunday 23 May.

Work will be carried out at night between 8pm and 6am, for approximately six weeks. It will include the installation of rumble strips, better roadside signs and long-life line markings.

This work is part of a programme to make regional state highways safer through a range of low-cost, high-benefit safety improvements.

During work hours, traffic management will be in place and Stop/Go may be required when a lane needs to be closed. Emergency services will be given priority access at all times.

As part of these works, there will also be shoulder safety barriers installed at some locations along the route. This work will be done during the day over a three-week period and traffic management will be in place, including a temporary speed limit. A small amount of chipsealing work is required underneath the barrier.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. For the latest information on the works each night, visit our interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.

For more information, visit our webpage: nzta.govt.nz/safety-boost-programme.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

