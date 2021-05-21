New-look Paraparaumu Memorial Hall reopens - Council

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 12:58

The Paraparaumu Memorial Hall was officially reopened today following a six-month refurbishment.

Co-funded by the KÄpiti Coast District Council and a $500,000 grant from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund, the refurbished hall offers community users a safer, warmer and more comfortable facility.

Mayor K Gurunathan says Council is grateful for the Government assistance which enabled a real step-change in the hall’s maintenance.

"Without the grant from the Provincial Growth Fund, the improvements we’ve made would undoubtedly have been carried out in several stages over many years," said Mayor Gurunathan.

"The refurbishment included; earthquake strengthening, new external cladding, repairs to the roof, floor and ceiling, and improved fire safety systems. Making the hall more comfortable for users, the bathrooms and heating have been upgraded, and new insulation and double glazed windows have been installed. New LED lighting makes the hall brighter and more sustainable, and the new paint inside and out modernises its look. New fall-prevention rails and improved better disability car parking make the hall more accessible.

"Opened in December 1955, the 65-year-old Paraparaumu District Memorial Hall was built as a War Memorial Hall," said Mayor Gurunathan.

"In its early years, it was the centre of the burgeoning town’s social life hosting a myriad of events, parties and celebrations.

"The hall is still a valued venue for many community groups. So we’re very pleased to welcome them back to this much improved space."

Mayor Gurunathan thanked everyone who contributed to giving the hall a new lease of life so it can continue to support this, and future generations of the Paraparaumu community.