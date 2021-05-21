Overnight closure of SH1 Lorne St Hamilton - NZTA

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 13:25

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that a short section of State Highway 1 through Hamilton will be closed overnight on Wednesday 26 May.

Lorne Street will be closed between Normandy Avenue and Ohaupo Road from 8pm to 6am for minor finishing work to complete the pedestrian refuge opposite St Peters Park.

Between 8pm Wednesday and 6am Thursday, Lorne Street will be accessible to residents and businesses only. All other traffic will be detoured south on Normandy Avenue and Ohaupo Road.

There will be no access through the work site opposite St Peters Park, except for emergency services. This means residents at 10 to 34 Lorne Street can only access from the west, while those at 36 to 51 Lorne Street can only access from the east.

To ensure the safety of staff working on site and reduce congestion at the entry to Lorne Street, access from either end will be by left turn only.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

