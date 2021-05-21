Two arrested after aggravated robbery in Whangarei

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 14:00

Police investigating the aggravated robbery of an elderly woman in Tikipunga last week have made two arrests.

Police have been working tirelessly to find those responsible since the incident on Thursday May 13.

Two women, aged 20 and 27, have today been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and are due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

Police hope this result provides some form of comfort for the victim, who we have been supporting.

We would also like to acknowledge Acting Detective Sergeant Steve Anderson and his dedicated team for their hard work to bring about this result.

Police also want to thank those members of the public who came forward with information in relation to the case.