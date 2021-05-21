NPDC staff stand up against bullying

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 14:25

NPDC staff were proud in pink as they stood together with people across the country on Pink Shirt Day. They also joined their colleagues around New Zealand in a campaign to call for respect for frontline workers who often bear the brunt of social media abuse and threats.

"Our staff are your neighbours, friends and even family members. They stand beside you at you at kids sporting events, belong to the same clubs and organisations as you do and stand beside you in the supermarket queues. They are proud to serve their communities so please stop and think before you type," said NPDC Chief Executive Craig Stevenson.

Click here to check out the campaign video.