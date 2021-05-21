Massey University to open education institute in China

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 17:10

Massey University will launch a joint education institute in collaboration with Nanjing University of Finance and Economics (NUFE) later this year.

Massey Institute is Massey University’s first joint education institution (JEI) in China and will be the first JEI from a New Zealand university in Jiangsu Province. The institute will run at NUFE in Nanjing and offer qualifications from Massey Business School, and will welcome its first cohort in the China’s first semester of this year.

The institute builds on the successful launch of the Massey Learning Centre at NUFE earlier this year, which opened for China-based Massey students who could not return to New Zealand due to border restrictions.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Students and Global Engagement Tere McGonagle-Daly says the new institute represents a step up for Massey's global reach. "This cements our position as New Zealand's leading provider of transnational education and enables us to offer our world-leading business courses to students in China."

NUFE President Professor Yongbo Cheng says NUFE and Massey have a long history of cooperation.

"The establishment of Massey Institute is a new milestone of bilateral cooperation. It is also a practical measure to deepen Chinese-New Zealand education relations and expand cooperation fields."

Students at the Massey Institute will be able to study undergraduate qualifications through dual awards, starting with Massey Business School’s Bachelor of Business, with majors in Economics, Finance, Organisational Technology Management which are aligned to NUFE Bachelor degrees in economic statistics, financial engineering and big data management.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Massey Business School Professor Stephen Kelly says the project is the successful culmination of a 10 year partnership. "We’ve had a long-standing relationship with NUFE, and are delighted to be able to offer our world-leading, relevant, flexible, research-led programmes in China. We are looking forward to contribute to delivering world-ready Massey graduates in Nanjing."

The institute will take up to 1200 students, with each major recruiting 100 students per year. On completing their undergraduate studies and meeting all requirements for graduation, students will be awarded Bachelor’s Degrees from both NUFE and Massey.

Applications for the Massey Institute will open soon.