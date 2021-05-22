Maritime officers monitoring sunken launch

Saturday, 22 May, 2021 - 14:19

Waikato Regional Council is monitoring a 36-foot launch which apparently hit rocks and sunk last night (Friday, 21 May 2021) in Humbug Bay near Whitianga.

The vessel is carrying about 200 litres of marine diesel oil.

Maritime officers have been onsite since this morning. There is no evidence of discharge.

Three to four metre swells are expected this afternoon which may push the launch up onto the rocks.

Salvors have been advised and are preparing to recover the vessel as soon as reasonably practicable but is weather dependent.