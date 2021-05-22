Two youths charged following serious incidents

Saturday, 22 May, 2021 - 17:15

Police responding to reports of shoplifting in Massey last night located two offenders allegedly involved in three serious incidents in Henderson Valley, New Lynn and Glen Eden on Thursday 20 May.

As a result, a youth has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one charge of assault with intent to rob, seven charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and breaching his bail conditions.

A second youth has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, and one of assault with intent to rob.

Both made initial appearances in the Waitākere Youth Court today.

Police are still actively seeking other offenders involved in these incidents.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Waitematā Police on 09 869 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.