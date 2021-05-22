Two Strike players share $800,000

Saturday, 22 May, 2021 - 21:43

Two lucky Strike players from Auckland and Palmerston North will be toasting a special win after each winning $400,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Mt Wellington in Auckland and Plaza Lotto in Palmerston North.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Wednesday night.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 1. Lotto NZ counters across the country are open and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.