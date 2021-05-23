Wairarapa Police appeal for information following aggravated robbery

Sunday, 23 May, 2021 - 12:20

Police are appealing to the public for help identifying the person responsible for a robbery of the Masterton Gull Service Station early yesterday morning.

The offender entered the store just before 5am armed with a knife and made off with a quantity of cash from the till.

The attendant was not injured in the incident however is understandably shaken by what occurred.

They are being supported by Police.

Police are making a number of enquiries to identify the offender and would like to speak to the person in the attached CCTV image.

Anyone who has any information which may assist Police in our investigation is asked to contact 105 and quote event number 210522/9525.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.