Homicide investigation launched in Counties Manukau

Sunday, 23 May, 2021 - 09:50

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person died on Beatty Street, ÅtÄhuhu, early this morning.

Police were called to the incident at about 2:15am.

One person received critical injuries and died at the scene.

We are speaking to witnesses and conducting a scene examination today.

Beatty Street remains cordoned off.

Residents in the area can expect to see a continued Police presence as we work to understand the circumstances and ensure the community’s safety.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.