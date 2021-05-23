Homicide investigation launched in Counties Manukau

|
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person died on Beatty Street, ÅtÄhuhu, early this morning.
Police were called to the incident at about 2:15am.
One person received critical injuries and died at the scene.
We are speaking to witnesses and conducting a scene examination today.
Beatty Street remains cordoned off.
Residents in the area can expect to see a continued Police presence as we work to understand the circumstances and ensure the community’s safety.
Further information will be released when it becomes available.
